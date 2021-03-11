Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Cut to $217.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CASY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.09.

CASY stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.06. 7,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

