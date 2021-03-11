Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Cut to $217.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CASY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.09.
CASY stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.06. 7,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $213.62.
In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
