Caspian (CSP) Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $743,687.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.34 or 0.00698929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00027425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00035995 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

