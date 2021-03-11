Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.68 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,009 shares of company stock worth $18,929,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

