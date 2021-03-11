Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.40. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 28,525 shares.
CATB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
