Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.40. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 28,525 shares.

CATB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.