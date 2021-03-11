Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the February 11th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Shares of Catena Media stock remained flat at $$3.66 on Thursday. Catena Media has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

