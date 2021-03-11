Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 114,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 241,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,586 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $221.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

