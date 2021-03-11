Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $221.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $226.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

