Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 11th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,427,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CVAT remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 57,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,329. Cavitation Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

