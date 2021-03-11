Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 57,250 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

