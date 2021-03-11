Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.66. 131,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

