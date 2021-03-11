CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Up 251.4% in February

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the February 11th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRPB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,775. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

