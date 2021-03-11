CCL Industries Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

