CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

CCDBF stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

