Ccore Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $10,153.49 and approximately $75.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00702839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

