CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Up 9%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.93. 615,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,238,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

The stock has a market cap of $807.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. Research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 310,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

