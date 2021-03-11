CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Up 9%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.93. 615,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,238,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.
The stock has a market cap of $807.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. Research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
