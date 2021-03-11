Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Cut by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,622,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,079,378 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 8.23% of Celanese worth $1,250,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.34. 17,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

