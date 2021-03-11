Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Celestica has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Celestica’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Celestica by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Celestica by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.