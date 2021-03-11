Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.93

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.93 and traded as high as C$11.17. Celestica shares last traded at C$10.97, with a volume of 137,855 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.04.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

