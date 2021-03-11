Celo Achieves Market Cap of $758.60 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. Celo has a market capitalization of $758.60 million and $36.83 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00007312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.89 or 0.00501177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00065515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.31 or 0.00537494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00074990 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

