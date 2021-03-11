Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $13.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,271,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.81 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $70.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

