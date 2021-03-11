Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of CELH traded down $13.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.00. 323,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,746. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 674.38 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 5,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 679,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celsius by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after buying an additional 305,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $12,569,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

