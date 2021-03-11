Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 21.8% After Earnings Miss

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price dropped 21.8% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $41.71 and last traded at $47.37. Approximately 13,297,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 700% from the average daily volume of 1,661,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after buying an additional 137,090 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 5,364.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 679,735 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

