Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.93

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.26. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1,139 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

