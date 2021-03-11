Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.31. Cemtrex shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 52,311 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

