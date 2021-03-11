Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $16.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cenovus Energy traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 120505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

