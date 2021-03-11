Centaur (CNTR) Price Up 94% Over Last Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Centaur has traded up 94% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.05 or 0.00506185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00586420 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

