Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

