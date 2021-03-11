Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 10.5%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price was up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 8,223,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 9,710,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

