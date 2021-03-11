Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded by Johnson Rice to Buy

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. MKM Partners lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 529,346 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 386,158 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

