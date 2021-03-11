Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $11.48. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 11,864 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $229,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $659,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $433,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

