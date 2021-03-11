Centrica (CPYYY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS: CPYYY) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Centrica is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Centrica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/4/2021 – Centrica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/19/2021 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

2/9/2021 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/26/2021 – Centrica is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Centrica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – Centrica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,727. Centrica plc has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

