Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPYYY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 4,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

