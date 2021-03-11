Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.76

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.76 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 52.54 ($0.69). Centrica plc (CNA.L) shares last traded at GBX 51.66 ($0.67), with a volume of 15,848,635 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on CNA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica plc (CNA.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 52.22 ($0.68).

Get Centrica plc (CNA.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.