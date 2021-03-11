Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after buying an additional 778,431 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after buying an additional 518,063 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after buying an additional 386,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after buying an additional 315,814 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.39.

