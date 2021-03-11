Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $298.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $302.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

