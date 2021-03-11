Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

RTX stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

