Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.09 and its 200 day moving average is $201.91. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

