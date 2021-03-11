Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $493.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $218.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $543.53 and its 200 day moving average is $514.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

