Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,326.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.