Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,372,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 136,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

