Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.