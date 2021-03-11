Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 23,689 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $55.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

