Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,771 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $74.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

