Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 803 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.60.

Shares of TFX opened at $400.35 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

