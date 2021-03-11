Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $171.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.97. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

