Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.54. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

