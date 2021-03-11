Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

