Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $252.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.