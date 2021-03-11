CertiK (CTK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.90 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and $11.90 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00003960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.30 or 0.00510482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00064784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00071557 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.57 or 0.00561958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073924 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,436,054 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,731,544 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.