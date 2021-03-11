CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CESDF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 77,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,630. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.